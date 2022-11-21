Miami-Dade Officer Arrested on DUI Charges in Marked Police Car in Hollywood

A Miami-Dade Police officer was in his marked car when he was arrested on DUI charges in Hollywood, officials said.

Leopold Louis, 42, was arrested Sunday on charges including DUI and DUI with property damage, Broward County jail records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Louis appeared in court Monday where a judge granted him a $1,000 bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

In a statement, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said was in a marked police car at the time of the arrest.

"This officer placed the public in danger in the same vehicle that the community has entrusted as a symbol of protection. I will not tolerate any representative of the Miami-Dade Police Department to jeopardize the community’s trust," Ramirez's statement read. "We will allow the Hollywood Police Department to conduct their investigation with complete transparency and have complete faith in the judicial process."

Officials said Louis, who has been with the department since July 2017, was relieved of duty with pay.