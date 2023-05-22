Miami-Dade Officer in Stable Condition After Early Morning Crash in Miami Lakes

A Miami-Dade police officer was hospitalized and is in stable condition after he was involved in an early morning crash in Miami Lakes Monday, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade police, a MDPD vehicle was involved in a traffic crash early Monday morning at 167th Street and 67th Avenue in Miami Lakes, where the officer was trapped inside the car.

Video captured by NBC6 shows a badly damaged black SUV and a MDPD cruiser mangled on the side of the road.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and extracted the officer from the vehicle and he was later air-lifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He has since been deemed in stable condition.

Authorities have not yet released any additional information on the identity of the officer, the other driver involved, or the events that led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.