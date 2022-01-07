Miami-Dade Officer Gets Double Lung, Kidney Transplant After COVID Battle

A Miami-Dade Police Department officer is recovering after a double lung and kidney transplant that came following a long battle with COVID-19.

Ofc. Frank Santiago had the successful surgery this past week with his family calling it a "blessing."

“We couldn’t be happier," said his sister, Irma. “He knows he has a long road ahead of him still. He was scared, we didn’t know it was gonna happen. I think the moment that he went in, he went in with all thumbs up.”

Santiago, who serves in the K-9 unit with the department, said the hardships of the job are no comparison to his fight against COVID.

“I was in the Marines, I did the police academy and this is the toughest battles I’ve ever had," he said in an earlier interview with NBC 6.

Santiago's family said he had not been vaccinated. His sister said the support from the department was unlike anything they ever imagined.

"The brotherhood and sisterhood that exist amongst police, it’s something that’s so abstract and we hear about it but we’ve lived it," Irma said. "It’s been amazing the support that we’ve all received.”

Santiago now begins the road to recovery with his family hoping he can be taken off the ventilator this week.

“Even though you see him at a lot of pain, this is the most optimistic and resilient we’ve seen him in a really long time," she added.