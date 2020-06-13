Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Officer Hospitalized After Crash on Turnpike Extension

The driver was arrested by police for driving under the influence

By Yesenia Perez

One person has been arrested for driving under the influence after police say they caused an early morning crash in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday, leaving an officer hospitalized.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the crash took place at approximately 3:25 a.m. on NW 12th Street at the entrance ramp of Florida's Turnpike.

The officer was transported to a local hospital in stable conditions, while police say the driver sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

