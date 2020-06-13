Miami-Dade Officer Hospitalized After Crash on Turnpike Extension

One person has been arrested for driving under the influence after police say they caused an early morning crash in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday, leaving an officer hospitalized.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the crash took place at approximately 3:25 a.m. on NW 12th Street at the entrance ramp of Florida's Turnpike.

The officer was transported to a local hospital in stable conditions, while police say the driver sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.