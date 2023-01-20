Miami-Dade Officer Hospitalized After Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash in Miami Gardens

A fiery crash involving several vehicles Friday morning sent a Miami-Dade Police officer to the hospital and closed a major intersection in Miami Gardens.

Chopper footage showed the scene near Northwest 183rd Street and 12th Avenue, with at least two cars involved in the crash just after 3:30 a.m.

According to MDPD, a police detective was driving westbound on 183rd Street when they were hit by a car that was traveling eastbound. Both cars became engulfed in flames, according to police.

The detective and a female passenger from the second car were both taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital with burns to their bodies and are listed in stable condition. The driver of the second car was treated at the scene.

The identities of all involved were not released as an investigation continues.

