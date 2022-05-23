Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Officer Involved in Crash in SW Miami-Dade

The crash took place before 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 19300 block of Southwest 114th Avenue, with two cars involved including the police vehicle

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An early morning crash involving a Miami-Dade Police Department officer is being investigated.

The crash took place before 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 19300 block of Southwest 114th Avenue, with two cars involved including the police vehicle.

The police vehicle crashed into a pole near the entrance of Miami Southridge High School while the second car involved was in the intersection.

MDPD have not released details on the crash at this time or the condition of either the officer or second driver involved.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami-Dade Police Departmentcrash investigation
