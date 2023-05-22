Miami-Dade Officer Released From Hospital After Early Morning Crash in Miami Lakes

A Miami-Dade police officer has been released from the hospital after he was involved in an early morning crash in Miami Lakes Monday, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Officer Carson Skelton was in police vehicle when he was involved in the crash at 167th Street and 67th Avenue.

Police said the officer was responding to a routine call when another driver passed the red light and hit his vehicle.

Video captured by NBC6 showed a badly damaged black SUV and a MDPD cruiser mangled on the side of the road.

The officer became trapped inside the car and had to be extricated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, officials said. He was later airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

He was later upgraded to stable condition and has since been released from the hospital.

The other driver suffered a minor injury to their elbow and was also taken to the hospital and released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.