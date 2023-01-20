Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Officer, Woman Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Miami Gardens

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Miami-Dade Police detective was among two people hospitalized after a fiery crash in Miami Gardens early Friday.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Northwest 183rd Street and 12th Avenue.

The police detective was driving westbound on 183rd Street when there was a collision with a car that was traveling eastbound, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Both cars became engulfed in flames, according to police.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Footage showed Miami-Dade firefighters working to put out the flames.

The detective and a female passenger from the second car were both taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in stable condition. The woman suffered burn injuries, but the detective was later released.

The driver of the second car was treated at the scene.

Local

Florida 7 hours ago

Florida House Speaker Wants to Expand School Voucher Program

only on 6 17 hours ago

Jury Awards Damages to Girl Bit by Dog at Broward Animal Shelter

The identities of all involved were not released as an investigation continues.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami GardensFirst Alert Traffic
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us