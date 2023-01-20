Miami-Dade Officer, Woman Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Miami Gardens

A Miami-Dade Police detective was among two people hospitalized after a fiery crash in Miami Gardens early Friday.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Northwest 183rd Street and 12th Avenue.

The police detective was driving westbound on 183rd Street when there was a collision with a car that was traveling eastbound, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Both cars became engulfed in flames, according to police.

Footage showed Miami-Dade firefighters working to put out the flames.

The detective and a female passenger from the second car were both taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in stable condition. The woman suffered burn injuries, but the detective was later released.

The driver of the second car was treated at the scene.

The identities of all involved were not released as an investigation continues.

