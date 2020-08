Police have established a perimeter in Southwest Miami-Dade as authorities search for the gunmen who fired at officers Wednesday evening.

In a tweet, Miami-Dade Police say members of the department’s Homicide Bureau’s Task Force were fired upon while “doing their job” near the 100th block of Southwest 173rd Terrace.

Another close call tonight as members of our Homicide Bureau’s Street Violence Task Force are fired upon while doing their job in South Miami-Dade. Thankfully, the Officers are ok but we need tips to identify the shooter(s). Call 305-471-TIPS or 9-1-1 if an emergency. pic.twitter.com/eh6niZjgUC — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) August 6, 2020

Police say no officers were injured.

Any person with information on the shooting is asked to call 305-471-TIPS.