Miami-Dade Officers Won't Ask For Paperwork During Stops in Light of New Immigration Law

After Governor Ron DeSantis signed a strict new immigration bill into law, the expected changes are causing concern both inside and outside of the immigrant community.

Fear among immigrants is expected to result in labor shortages, which could hurt our economy in South Florida and across the state.

"Fear at first, and anxiety," said Kevin Costello who owns K&N Nursery in Boynton Beach. "I thought the world was coming to an end."

Costello's business employs more than 100 people. Starting in July, businesses like his with 25 or more employees will be required to use the e-verify system to check their legal status and find businesses that fail to comply.

"Anyone that is an existing employee as of the first of July, is grandfathered in as long as they work at that company," said Costello, who is trying to calm his workforce.

Costello is also concerned about how employees will come and go from his nursery.

The new law will punish drivers who transport undocumented people into the state who came into the US illegally.

Sources with FHP tell NBC6 that troopers will be briefed and trained on how to enforce the new law and drivers could be arrested.

Miami-Dade Police is trying to reassure the community that they will not pull people over and ask everyone to show their status.

"We're not going to be asking for any paperwork to try to confirm your legal status," said Alberto Zabaleta with MDPD. "For us, a victim is a victim from the beginning to the end. Director Ramirez does not want to lose the trust of our community."

The new law is expected to attract litigation which critics hope will lessen its impact before full implementation.

The DeSantis administration feels that this is the right time for this new law with the end of Title 42, because they anticipate more people coming into the US that could end up in Florida.