Miami-Dade Officials Investigate Fish Kill in Biscayne Bay

Officials are investigating a fish kill across the northern basin of Biscayne Bay after reports of accumulations of live struggling fish and dead fish in North Bay Village, Quayside and Broad Causeway Friday.

Miami-Dade County Officials are studying current weather conditions and monitoring them over the following days to determine the cause.

As a precaution, samples to test for harmful algal blooms, specifically red tide, were also collected and are being sent out to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for analysis, according to a press release.

Additionally, a total of 1,150 pounds of accumulated fish was removed to reduce the potential of negative effects of decomposing fish on the amount of available oxygen which could further exacerbate the problem.

"Miami-Dade County continues to invest in critical, long-term, comprehensive solutions to improve the wellbeing of Biscayne Bay. These include the ongoing septic to sewer transition, water infrastructure upgrades, pollution reduction policies, increased water quality testing, and enhanced monitoring and updates to the public via the annual Biscayne Bay Report Card," the release said.

The county is asking to report dead fish to baywatch@miamidade.gov.