Miami-Dade Opening County-Run Covid Vaccination Sites to 40+ This Month

Miami-Dade is lowering its eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccines at all county-run sites to 40 and older later this month, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday.

The three county sites will begin giving vaccinations to anyone 40 and older beginning on March 29.

During a conference call Friday, Levine Cava said the county has administered around 575,000 vaccinations and vaccinated about 65% of people 65 and older.

"I believe that we have reached a turning point in our vaccination effort in which we need to begin to aggressively expand vaccine eligibility to more adults," Levine Cava said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said the state's eligibility requirements are lowering to 50 and older on March 22.

Earlier this week, Florida expanded to 60 and older, but DeSantis said demand has been dropping among people who are eligible.

The Miami-Dade county-run sites - at Homestead Sports Complex, Tropical Park and Zoo Miami, are appointment-only, drive-thru sites.

To make an appointment, people can complete a pre-registration at miamidade.gov/vaccine or call 305-614-2014.