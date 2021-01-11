coronavirus pandemic

Miami-Dade Opening Limited Number of Vaccine Appointments Monday

Miami-Dade officials say they are working to make the vaccine available to the community as quickly as they are received

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami-Dade County is opening a limited number of appointments for the COVID vaccine to seniors in the area on Monday.

The county will open the appointments starting at 2 p.m. to residents ages 65 and older. Appointments can be applied for at this link.

Miami-Dade officials say they are working to make the vaccine available to the community as quickly as they are received.

Local

News You Should Know 6 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Worship Centers Now Vaccinating Seniors, College Football Powers Meet for Title

coronavirus vaccine Dec 2, 2020

What to Know About Getting a Coronavirus Vaccine in Florida

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

"Our County is working hard alongside hospitals, cities, and the state to distribute vaccines as fast as we receive them, to protect our community and keep our economy moving forward,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The new appointments come as the site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will be closing early Monday at noon due to the College Football Playoff national title game between Alabama and Ohio State.

“I think that it’s important for social activities to continue in a safe as possible way, but I think it’s more important that people receive their vaccinations.," Susan Hyman, a Miami Gardens resident who came to get her vaccine Monday.

 A spokesperson from the Florida Division of Emergency Management said about 1,000 appointments will be available per day due to a limited supply of doses available from the federal government.

For a list of where you can make an appointment in Miami-Dade and Broward, click on this link.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicMiami-Dadevaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us