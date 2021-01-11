Miami-Dade Opening Limited Number of Vaccine Appointments Monday

Miami-Dade County is opening a limited number of appointments for the COVID vaccine to seniors in the area on Monday.

The county will open the appointments starting at 2 p.m. to residents ages 65 and older. Appointments can be applied for at this link.

Miami-Dade officials say they are working to make the vaccine available to the community as quickly as they are received.

"Our County is working hard alongside hospitals, cities, and the state to distribute vaccines as fast as we receive them, to protect our community and keep our economy moving forward,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The new appointments come as the site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will be closing early Monday at noon due to the College Football Playoff national title game between Alabama and Ohio State.

“I think that it’s important for social activities to continue in a safe as possible way, but I think it’s more important that people receive their vaccinations.," Susan Hyman, a Miami Gardens resident who came to get her vaccine Monday.

A spokesperson from the Florida Division of Emergency Management said about 1,000 appointments will be available per day due to a limited supply of doses available from the federal government.

For a list of where you can make an appointment in Miami-Dade and Broward, click on this link.