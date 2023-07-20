Miami-Dade Police airport K-9 dies after suffering heat stroke

The South Florida heat is not just impacting humans, but animals too.

A K-9 with the Miami-Dade Police Department, Airport Operations Bureau died after suffering a heat stroke Wednesday, officials said.

At about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday her handler requested emergency assistance because the K-9, also known as Zita, was having what appeared to be a medical episode.

Zita

She was transported to VCA Knowles Central Animal Hospital where she was evaluated and treated.

But on Thursday, the Miami-Dade Police Department announced that the K-9 died.