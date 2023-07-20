Miami-Dade Police airport K-9 taken to animal hospital after suffering heat stroke

The South Florida heat is not just impacting humans, but animals too.

A K-9 with the Miami-Dade Police Department, Airport Operations Bureau is in stable condition after suffering a heat stroke Wednesday, officials said.

At about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday her handler requested emergency assistance because the K-9 was having what appeared to be a medical episode.

She was transported to VCA Knowles Central Animal Hospital where she was evaluated and treated.

She is currently listed in stable and the veterinarians will be conducting additional tests.