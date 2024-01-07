Miami-Dade police arrest five, including teens, on drag racing charges

Five people, including two teenagers, were arrested in connection to an intersection takeover and illegal drag racing in northwest Miami-Dade.

19-year-old Cameron Lomax of Miramar was one of those arrested on drag racing charges -- and even allegedly struck a spectator while doing donuts in a white Corvette at the intersection of northwest 54th Street and 27th Avenue -- before taking off, according to an arrest report.

Chelsy Gamez, 20, was reportedly in the front passenger seat at the time, and also faces a related drag racing charge.

Jeariel Garcia, 21, was allegedly behind the wheel of a red Mazda that was also doing donuts and allegedly almost struck a Miami-Dade police officer with his vehicle before driving off. He was later taken into custody on the Turnpike.

22-year-old Joshua Dalmond of Miami was arrested for multiple instances of drag racing and knowingly driving on a suspended license.

18-year-old Andres Culp of Plantation was taken into custody on Saturday after officers reportedly caught him performing "stunt driving type-techniques" including donuts at northwest 186th Street between I-75 and the Turnpike, according to an arrest report.