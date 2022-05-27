Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Police Arrest Man Accused of Organizing Illegal Drag Races

Madison Kyle Hilgendorf, 31, was arrested Thursday on 45 counts of facilitating drag racing on highways or roadways, Miami-Dade Police officials said

A Hialeah man accused of organizing multiple illegal drag races throughout Miami-Dade County has been arrested on dozens of charges, police said.

Madison Kyle Hilgendorf, 31, was arrested Thursday on 45 counts of facilitating drag racing on highways or roadways, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Madison Kyle Hilgendorf

Police said Hilgendorf was the main organizer of groups that call themselves "spinners," who hold car meets to participate in dangerous and reckless actions with cars including burnouts, sliding, drifting, and donuts.

The department's Homeland Security Bureau had launched an investigation into the incidents, calling it a rising trend.

According to an arrest report, Hilgendorf used a chat group where he posted flyers for the events that would be shared on social media.

Hilgendorf would direct people to block police from clearing roadways after other vehicles blocked them for races and drifting, the report said.

"The groups block traffic and prevent emergency vehicles and residents from traveling," the arrest report said. "These events have led to numerous shootings and vehicular manslaughter."

Hilgendorf was booked into jail early Friday, where he remained held on $45,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

