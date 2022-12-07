Miami-Dade Police Arrest Man in Undercover Medical Fraud Bust

Police arrested a man Tuesday in northwest Miami-Dade for allegedly practicing medicine without a license in the state, officials said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department's medical crimes unit made the bust at a medical office after two undercover officers went in seeking Botox injections and agreed to pay the alleged so-called doctor in cash.

“They marked their face up as they normally do and they were ready to go for the procedure and they had set a price, everything was a go and that’s when the takedown code was given," said Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta. "The officers were able to come in and arrest this individual.”

Police did not release the identity of the man arrested. He was apparently licensed to practice in Puerto Rico, but not in Florida.

“There’s a lot of people that are doing not only Botox, they’re doing butt lifts, all types of plastic surgeries, and they’re doing them from different areas that are not supposed to be done outside a hospital setting, a surgical setting," Zabaleta said.

