Miami-Dade Police arrest two men over unlicensed veterinary clinic

Two men are facing charges after Miami-Dade Police executed a search warrant Saturday morning, following the receipt of an anonymous tip alleging the operation of an unlicensed veterinary clinic out of a residence in South Miami Heights.

Authorities said that the tip came in last year after a pet owner reportedly brought their dog to the "clinic" at SW 119th Avenue and SW 185th Terrace for a procedure, only to have their dog become infected so severely that a licensed vet then had to amputate its tail.

"A warrant was served on this property, and what our investigators encountered was a line of vehicles, and animals and patients ready to be seen by these unlicensed veterinarians," Miami-Dade Police Department Public Information Officer Detective Andre Martin said.

David Blondin, 68, and Robert Hernandez Ferra, 48, were identified as the two men arrested on charges including practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

NBC6

"What our investigators encountered inside was a slew -- many, many bottles -- of prescription animal medication, and this medication was obtained utilizing the license of a real veterinary professional, and the medicine was administered to these animals under no license," Martin said. "So, for that, we have at least two people detained that are going to be charged with felonies for operating a veterinary clinic without a license."

Police were working with Miami-Dade County Animal Services personnel on scene, which, Martin said, has the potential to yield additional charges for treatment of the animals.

According to police, the third detainee was an actually licensed veterinarian who allegedly used his license to obtain prescriptions for the unlicensed individuals to use in procedures and vaccinations of which he was not a part.

"It's a surprise for me [to] see the situation around here," neighbor Fernando Alarcon said. "Very worried."

Alarcon said he was particularly concerned by the news because he is a pet owner himself.

Other nearby residents who did not want to go on camera echoed Alarcon's sentiment, that they were unaware of what police said had been happening at the home for a number of years.

"The information that we have right now is that clients are hearing about this veterinary office through word of mouth, just family member to a family member, or pet owner to pet owner," Det. Martin said. "This unlicensed veterinary clinic operated as a cash-only business, presumptively to avoid being tracked or located by any governmental entities."

Authorities said this is a learning experience for pet owners to check that their veterinarian is licensed, and that such practices should be operating out of a licensed location with better sanitation.

"As of right now, luckily, we did not have any animals or injured animals being stored at this property," Martin said. "All of the animals that we encountered were brought here by their owners. So, those animals went home with their owners, and are happy, healthy and safe, and our investigators are working hard to piece this together and figure out how to really get any animals who were injured justice."

Authorities said they are looking for tips from those who may have interacted with the individuals allegedly involved in this "clinic." Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers.