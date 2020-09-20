Miami-Dade Police Captain Killed in Broward County Crash

A Miami-Dade Police Captain is dead, while two other people are injured, after a crash in Broward County, the Sheriff's Office said Sunday evening.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office, the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at around 1 p.m. at the 11800 block of Griffin Road in Cooper City. They say one vehicle was discovered flipped over and the other on fire.

Two of the three victims were airlifted to a local hospital.

The third victim, police say, was Miami-Dade Police Captain Tyrone White. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

I’m extremely saddened after learning of the passing of MDPD Captain Tyrone White earlier today as a result of an off-duty traffic crash in Broward County. I offered his family my deepest condolences on behalf of his MDPD family. May he rest in eternal peace. 1/2.... — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) September 20, 2020

Detectives say they are still investigating the crash. The conditions of the two hospitalized victims is still unknown.

White is the father of New England Patriots running back, James White. He will not be playing in Sunday night's Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 on air and online for updates.