Miami-Dade Police Cruiser Crashes Into Cutler Bay Home

A wild scene Wednesday night at a Cutler Bay home after a Miami-Dade Police Department cruiser crashed into it.

Only in Dade reports that an on-duty MDPD unit was responding to an emergency call when the officer crashed into an occupied residence at the 9600 block of Cutler Ridge Drive around 9 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and took the officer to Jackson South Medical Center. The officer, who was not identified, is listed in stable condition.

Per Only in Dade, the occupants of the residence were not injured. The MDPD Traffic Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.