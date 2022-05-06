Miami-Dade Police Employee Arrested on Grand Theft, Official Misconduct Charges

A Miami-Dade Police employee has been arrested on grand theft and official misconduct charges.

Layla Perez, 46, was arrested Wednesday morning on an warrant that was issued earlier this week, according to an affidavit.

Miami-Dade Corrections

She was booked into jail and later released. Attorney information wasn't available.

The details behind the charges were unknown.

Miami-Dade Police interim director George Perez issued a brief statement Friday on Perez's arrest.

“We take great pride in protecting the trust our community has entrusted in the Miami-Dade Police Department. It is for this reason that an Internal Affairs investigation was initiated into the employee’s actions and assistance sought from the State Attorney’s Office," the statement read. "We will continue to work along side the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office throughout the entirety of this process."