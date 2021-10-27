Miami-Dade Police, Family Seek Answers in Teen Murder Mystery

Miami-Dade Police and the family of a teen who was fatally shot last year are desperate for clues in his killing.

Carlos Alonso, 16, was shot and killed on the afternoon of May 9, 2020, in the area of Southwest 179th Street and Southwest 105th Avenue.

Alonso's mother and Miami-Dade Police held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the case and ask for information from the public.

Detectives don't have much information on why Alonso was shot or who may have pulled the trigger.

"He was walking down the street, he was discovered shot in the back yard of a residence," Det. Jessica Alvarez said. "What we are looking for is anyone who may have any kind of information in regards to this case to please let us know."

HELP US CATCH A MURDERER! Segment - 22🚨 Our Homicide Bureau detectives need your help to solve the murder of 16-year-old Carlos Sanchez Alonso that occurred on 5/9/2020 in the area of SW 179 Street and SW 105 Avenue. #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/SVIwAWsc6O — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) October 1, 2021

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.