Miami-Dade Police ID Man Found in Rubbish Fire, But Murder Suspect Still Sought

Police have identified a man whose body was discovered in a burning pile of rubbish in Miami-Dade in February, as the search continues for a suspect in the man's murder.

Firefighters responded to the blaze the morning of Feb. 5 at the Cottage Cove Apartments at 18941 Northeast 1st Place.

After extinguishing the fire, a man's body was discovered. Miami-Dade Police have now identified him as 27-year-old Roderick Hamilton.

On Tuesday, police released new surveillance footage of a suspect walking with a gas can near the scene of the fire shortly before crews responded.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.