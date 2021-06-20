Miami-Dade Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Flagler

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday night outside a Home Depot in Flagler.

The incident occurred outside the Home Depot at 7899 W. Flagler Street.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

A Miami-Dade Police sergeant was patrolling the mall parking lot, when a store employee notified her of a shoplifting suspect that was pushing a shopping cart with merchandise.

When the sergeant approached the suspect, he abandoned the shopping cart and fled to an awaiting vehicle which was driven by a female.

The vehicle then began to advance toward the sergeant and the sergeant fired at least one shot. She was also able to avoid being struck by the vehicle and was not injured.

The vehicle then fled south at a high rate of speed.

Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community with any information to include the subjects' identities/whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477).