Miami-Dade police investigate West Little River shooting that left man critically injured

Miami-Dade police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting in West Little River on Sunday.

Police responded to the scene along northwest 80th Street just before 3:00 p.m. -- where they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, Miami-Dade police said.

An occupied residence was also struck by gunfire, but no one inside was hurt, police added.

The initial investigation reportedly revealed that an unknown vehicle approached the victim before shots were fired -- but it fled in an unknown direction.

One neighbor told NBC6 that he heard two rounds of shots that sounded like they came from an automatic weapon -- possibly more than a dozen shots altogether.

The victim's name has not been released.