Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Police Investigating Fatal Crash in The Hammocks

By NBC 6

NBC 6

Miami-Dade Police are investigating a fatal crash in The Hammocks Thursday.

The crash was reported in the area of Southwest 88th Street and 172nd Avenue.

A stretch of Southwest 88th Street was closed as a result, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

