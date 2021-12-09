Miami-Dade Police Investigating Fatal Crash in The Hammocks

Miami-Dade Police are investigating a fatal crash in The Hammocks Thursday.

The crash was reported in the area of Southwest 88th Street and 172nd Avenue.

A stretch of Southwest 88th Street was closed as a result, officials said.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a traffic fatality, SW 88 Street (Kendall Drive) between SW 167 Avenue and Krome Avenue have been closed in both directions. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/oHU7JAUFrw — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 9, 2021

No other information was immediately known.

