Miami-Dade Police Investigating Shootings Involving Homeless Victims

Police are investigating recent shootings in Northeast Miami-Dade that killed victims who were homeless.

The first shooting happened just after 7 a.m. on December 27 in the 600 block of Northeast 159th Street, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Officers found two victims outside of the restrooms at Oak Grove Park suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 40-year-old Rony Dassas, who was homeless. The other victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

This past Sunday, a homeless woman was killed at an abandoned property almost a mile away from the first shooting.

It happened at around 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of Northeast 4th Avenue, where officers found her body.

The victim was later identified as 41-year-old Donna D. Edwards.

Police are searching for the shooters in both incidents but could not provide any descriptions of the suspects. Anyone with information on these shootings should contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).