Miami-Dade Police Issue Alert After Teen Goes Missing From Home Saturday

Miami-Dade Police have issued an alert looking for a teenage girl missing since Saturday.

Police issued the alert for 16-year-old Marie Falconer, who was last seen in the 21200 block of Southwest 120th Avenue. MDPD say Falconer may be endangered after leaving her residence and may be in need of help.

Falconer is 5’1” tall and weighs 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt along with black and red colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.