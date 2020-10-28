Miami-Dade Police Looking for Multiple Suspects in Man's Murder

Police say they are looking for multiple suspects and have some leads in the murder of a 20-year-old man in Opa-locka back in August.

The family of Gregory Smith gave another plea Wednesday for any information that could lead to the arrest of his killer.

"I'm hoping that someone have a heart to come forth and say something," said his mother, Barbara Smith. "That mom, that brother, that sister, someone that seen something that day, think about my situation."

Detectives say Gregory Smith Jr. was in the 13300 block of Alexandria Drive in Opa-locka on Aug. 12 at around 8:30 p.m. They say he was visiting someone when he was shot. Smith died at Ryder's Trauma Center shortly after being admitted to the hospital.

"If we don't protect the young people now, we won't have a future," said Gregory Smith Sr., his father.

On Monday, Smith's parents spoke exclusively to NBC 6 asking for the public's help. Miami-Dade police said Wednesday that they are also looking into surveillance video from that night.

An Opa-Locka family is asking for the public's help in finding the shooter who killed their son.

"It's still a time where there's plenty of people outside that could have seen what happened," said Detective Jorge Rodriguez.

Smith's family says the 20-year-old went to church, played sports and helped out those in need in his community.

"I'm praying and asking for justice," Barbara Smith said.

If you can help in this investigation you're urged to call CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS. You can receive up to a $5,000 reward if your information leads to an arrest and conviction. You can remain anonymous during your call to the hotline.