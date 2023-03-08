Police Searching for Suspect Who Shot Miami-Dade Narcotics Officer in ‘Ambush'

A massive search was underway for a gunman who "ambushed" a Miami-Dade Police narcotics officer, shooting him in the back of the head and leaving him hospitalized Wednesday, officials said.

The incident happened in a neighborhood near the 500 block of Northwest 42nd Street.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said the officer was conducting a narcotics investigation and was approaching a suspect he was going to arrest when he was "ambushed" from behind.

The officer was shot in the back of the head but thankfully was only grazed by the bullet, Ramirez said.

The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where a large law enforcement officers showed up to support him.

"Thank goodness he's in good condition, we're all very blessed that he's ok," Ramirez said. "This could have been totally different."

Ramirez didn't release the identity of the officer, but said he's been with the department for around 18 years.

Ramirez said one suspect was taken into custody but officers were still searching for another suspect and had a perimeter set up in the area. He also delivered a message to the suspect.

"I will use every resource of the Miami-Dade Police Department to get you," Ramirez said. "If you are harboring him, if you are aiding him, you will be held to account as well."

Miami Police tweeted that their officers were at the scene and had the area closed off.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a police investigation with @MiamiDadePD we have closed NW 2-6 Avenues from NW 39-46 Streets. No pedestrian or vehicle traffic is being allowed within this area. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/oBFJ56gExu — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 8, 2023

Ramirez also expressed frustration over several recent attacks on his officers.

"I'm tired of being here at the hospital, four times already for injured officers being shot and attacked, and this has to stop," he said. "And if this continues, we will respond. If you attack an officer, you're attacking the community, you're attacking children."

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.