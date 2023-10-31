Miami-Dade police

Miami-Dade police officer accused of molesting child under 12

Daniel Ramos-Aviles is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Facility in Miami.

By NBC6

NBC 6

A Miami-Dade police officer is facing serious charges after allegedly molesting a child.

40-year-old Daniel Ramos-Aviles was arrested on a warrant Monday and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Facility without incident, according to the arrest report.

Ramos-Aviles faces several charges including sexual battery on a minor, lewd and lascivious molestation of a child less than 12 as well as lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child under 16 years of age.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

He is being held without bond.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade policeSouth Floridasexual battery
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us