Miami-Dade police officer accused of molesting child under 12

A Miami-Dade police officer is facing serious charges after allegedly molesting a child.

40-year-old Daniel Ramos-Aviles was arrested on a warrant Monday and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Facility without incident, according to the arrest report.

Ramos-Aviles faces several charges including sexual battery on a minor, lewd and lascivious molestation of a child less than 12 as well as lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child under 16 years of age.

He is being held without bond.