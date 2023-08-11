Miami-Dade Police officer accused of throwing cheeseburger at wife's head, punching her

A police officer from the Miami-Dade Police Department is under arrest for striking and hitting his wife on Thursday.

According to the arrest report, Perez and his wife got into a verbal argument when it became physical.

The report says Perez entered the kitchen and threw a McDonald’s cheeseburger at his wife before striking her on the side of the head with a closed fist.

Perez and his wife have been together for 8 years, the last three married with children, the report says.

Andres Perez

Interim Miami-Dade Police director sent out a statement condemning the actions of Perez:

“It is disheartening to learn that one of my officers was arrested for a domestic violence incident, that occurred while he was off duty. Police Officers are held to a higher standard; this type of behavior will not be tolerated. Any actions that may hinder the public’s confidence in law enforcement is unacceptable.”

Officer Andres Perez was charged with battery and has a $1,000 bond, which he has since paid and bonded out.