Miami-Dade police officer accused of molesting children under 12

Daniel Ramos-Aviles is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Facility in Miami.

By Victoria Jardine and Chris Hush

A Miami-Dade police officer is facing serious charges after allegedly molesting children.

40-year-old Daniel Ramos-Aviles was arrested on a warrant Monday night and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Facility without incident, according to the arrest report.

Ramos-Aviles, a Miami resident, faces several charges including sexual battery on a minor, lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 as well as lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child under 16.

He is being held without bond.

In bond court Tuesday, the judge ordered Ramos-Aviles to have no contact with the victims, which she referred to as three children.

The victims are reportedly known to Ramos-Aviles -- and he did not come in contact with them due to his job.

The judge also ordered him to surrender any firearms.

Miami-Dade Police Interim Director Stephanie V. Daniels responded to the charges in a statement released Tuesday.

"I am appalled to know that as a result of an investigation, detectives from our Special Victims Bureau arrested a member of this agency," Daniels said. "The Miami-Dade Police Department will not tolerate this behavior, and as is customary, the department will assist and cooperate with the judicial process."

