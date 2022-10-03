Miami-Dade Police Officer Arrested in Sunrise After Discharging Gun in Public

A Miami-Dade police officer was arrested in Sunrise Saturday after a domestic dispute led to him shooting a gun outside his home while intoxicated, authorities said.

Thomas De Jesus Cedre, 40, was taken into custody Saturday by the Sunrise Police Department on charges of possession of cocaine and discharging a firearm in public.

Broward Sheriff's Office

According to an arrest report, De Jesus Cedre was inebriated during an argument with his wife, and was repeatedly loading and unloading multiple firearms.

During the argument, the officer’s wife felt uncomfortable and decided to leave with their two children, the arrest report said. As she drove away, she heard one or two gunshots.

Once De Jesus Cedre was detained, officers found two semi-automatic pistols, a semi-automatic rifle and a clear plastic bag with white powder that was later identified as cocaine, the arrest report said.

“I am aware of the arrest of one of my officers by the Sunrise Police Department. The officer was immediately relieved of duty and this matter is currently under investigation," Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez said in a statement Monday. “Our police officers are held to higher standards and are held accountable for their actions. Although I am truly disappointed to hear about the arrest, the Miami-Dade Police Department remains committed to our community and to maintaining transparency throughout this process.”

De Jesus Cedre was being held without bond at the Broward County Jail and was expected to appear before a judge Monday. Attorney information wasn't available.