Miami Police Officer Arrested, Suspended for DUI, Possession of Cocaine

The Miami Police Department Anti-Corruption Unit is following a tip of possible wrongdoing by one of their own.

On Sunday, August 21, investigators conducted surveillance in the case of 32-year-old Jeffrey Jose Marcano for DUI and possession of cocaine.

During the surveillance, Marcano is seen driving his assigned City of Miami marked police vehicle in Brickell.

According to his arrest affidavit, Marcano parked his car at SW 10th Street and 1st Avenue and entered a restaurant called the D-Dog House. As he walked out, Marcano was seen holding a clear cup with what appeared to be beer.

The affidavit states that Marcano sat outside the establishment with other men and drank from the cup and later entered the restaurant and came out with a glass beer bottle and continued drinking.

He then went back to his car, staggering and swaying, while accompanied by one of the men he was drinking with, the arrest affidavit said. It was then that detectives intervened.

The detective investigating the case reported that Marcano's eyes were bloodshot, red, and there was a strong smell of alcohol being emitted from his person, the arrest affidavit said.

As Marcano waited near the back bumper of his vehicle, detectives noticed he was fidgeting and placing his hand in front of his front right pocket.

According to the arrest affidavit, detectives found two small clear plastic bags of cocaine.

Marcano was then arrested and suspended without pay pending the criminal outcome.

In a tweet, the Miami Police Department said "The integrity of the Miami PD will not be compromised by anyone that would act in a manner that brings dishonor to our department, erodes public trust, and tarnishes the badge."

