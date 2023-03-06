Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Police Officer, Driver Hospitalized After Crash

Miami-Dade Police officials said the officer was conducting a traffic stop on Ives Dairy Road when a vehicle that was exiting Interstate 95 crashed into the marked police car

By Brian Hamacher

A Miami-Dade Police officer and another driver were hospitalized after a crash Monday morning.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the officer was conducting a traffic stop on Ives Dairy Road when a vehicle that was exiting Interstate 95 crashed into the marked police car.

The impact sent the police car crashing into another vehicle.

The officer and the driver of the car that struck the officer were taken to a local hospital with apparent minor injuries, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

