Broward County

Miami-Dade Police Mourning Officer Found Dead in Tamarac

MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez confirmed the passing of Officer Adly Joseph this weekend

By NBC 6

Miami-Dade Police Department

The Miami-Dade Police Department is mourning the death of a longtime officer who passed away Sunday in Broward County.

MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez confirmed the passing of Officer Adly Joseph this weekend.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies were called to the scene near the 6800 block of Commercial Boulevard just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Joseph was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Joseph was an four year veteran of the MDPD who worked in the department's Northside Distrcit.

Local

Florida 4 hours ago

Florida Couple Wages Legal Battle Over Trump Banner Fines

Palm Beach County 2 hours ago

South Florida Detectives Use DNA to Track Down Suspect in Old Case

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyBrowardMiami-Dade Police DepartmentTamarac
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us