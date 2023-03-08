Miami-Dade Police Officer Hospitalized After Reported Shooting in Miami

A Miami-Dade Police officer was hospitalized after a reported shooting in a Miami neighborhood Wednesday, sources told NBC 6.

The incident happened in a neighborhood near the 500 block of Northwest 42nd Street.

Sources said the officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center but was expected to be okay.

Miami Police tweeted that their officers were at the scene and had the area closed off.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a police investigation with @MiamiDadePD we have closed NW 2-6 Avenues from NW 39-46 Streets. No pedestrian or vehicle traffic is being allowed within this area. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/oBFJ56gExu — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 8, 2023

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.