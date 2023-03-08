Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Police Officer Hospitalized After Reported Shooting in Miami

The incident happened in a neighborhood near the 500 block of Northwest 42nd Street

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Miami-Dade Police officer was hospitalized after a reported shooting in a Miami neighborhood Wednesday, sources told NBC 6.

The incident happened in a neighborhood near the 500 block of Northwest 42nd Street.

Sources said the officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center but was expected to be okay.

Miami Police tweeted that their officers were at the scene and had the area closed off.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us