Miami-Dade Police Officer Hospitalized After Shooting

A Miami-Dade Police officer was hospitalized and a search was underway for a suspect after a shooting Monday.

The shooting reportedly happened in the area of Northwest 67th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive.

Footage showed a massive police presence at the scene, which was closed off by yellow crime scene tape.

The department confirmed an officer was shot and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center after being shot in the face.

Officials said the officer, a 6-year veteran of the department and a member of the Robbery Intervention Detail, was expected to survive.

The officer had spotted a vehicle that had been stolen and when he tried to pull the driver over, the suspect opened fire on him.

The suspect fled the scene but officers were reportedly searching for him in a neighborhood not far from the shooting scene.

