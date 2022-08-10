Miami-Dade Police Officer, K-9 Injured in Crash on Turnpike

A Miami-Dade Police officer and a narcotics K-9 were injured in a crash on the Florida's Turnpike Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the officer was airlifted to a local hospital and the K-9 was taken to an animal hospital.

Their exact conditions were unknown.

The crash caused northbound lanes of the Turnpike to be closed in the area.

