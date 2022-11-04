Hialeah

Miami-Dade Police Officer Shot While Off Duty in Hialeah

The officer was transported in critical condition to Ryder Trauma Center, MDPD says

By NBC 6 Staff

WTVJ-TV

An officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department was shot while off duty in what appears to be a domestic-related incident, according to police.

MDPD says the officer was transported in critical condition to Ryder Trauma Center in Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The officer's name will not be released at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

