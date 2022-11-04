Miami-Dade Police Officer Shot While Off Duty in Hialeah

An officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department was shot while off duty in what appears to be a domestic-related incident, according to police.

MDPD says the officer was transported in critical condition to Ryder Trauma Center in Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The officer's name will not be released at this time.

We ask for your prayers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3eby6JObL7 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 4, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The incident is currently under investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.