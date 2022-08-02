Miami-Dade Police Participate in ‘National Night Out' Amid Rising Gun Violence

Within a three-day period, there were three shootings in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez says they have stepped up police presence in the area.

"We’re not going to tolerate it. All of our resources are down there in the south end and we have a good plan in place," Ramirez said.

On Friday, four teens were shot in broad daylight at the Cutler Manor apartments.

This is the same place where Romania Dukes' son was killed by a stray bullet in 2014. Eight years later, De'Michael Dukes' murder remains unsolved.

"Mothers like me and other moms, we don't get justice, justice comes from individuals who speak out. If they see anything they need to say something about it," said Romania Dukes, who founded Mothers Fighting for Justice.

On Sunday, two people were struck by gunfire after detectives say there was an argument over where a car was parked. Minutes earlier, a woman was shot less than two miles away.

"It's beef over social media, some of it is street gangs," Ramirez said.

Romania Dukes believes community involvement with law enforcement is key to putting an end to gun violence. It's why she's participating in National Night Out.

"They shouldn't be afraid to talk to police officers. What they should be afraid of is talking to the neighbors who are being quiet about all the shooting and killing that's in the neighborhood. These police officers didn't kill our kids, they not out here shooting our kids, it's the people in our own community that is doing the crime," Dukes said.



The reward in Friday’s quadruple shooting is now $15,000. If you have information, call Crimestoppers anonymously at 305-471-TIPS.