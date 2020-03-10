Miami-Dade Police Release Sketch of Man Accused of Attempted Abduction

Police are searching for a man who they say tried to abduct a 13-year-old girl in northwest Miami-Dade.

The attempted abduction happened at around 6:10 p.m. on March 4 near Northwest 25th Avenue and 104th Terrace, the Miami-Dade Police Department said Tuesday.

#WANTED: We are investigating an attempted abduction of a 13 yr old from NW Miami-Dade. We need your help identifying the individual in the composite sketch who was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark blue jeans. Know something? Contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/svg73i7juh — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 10, 2020

Police said the victim was leaving a supermarket and noticed a man following her. She ran to a nearby park, and the man chased after her, grabbed her by the hoodie of her sweater and dragged her behind the baseball field bleachers, investigators said. He forced her to sit down and they had a brief struggle, but the victim was able to run away.

Police released a sketch of the subject and are asking the public for help in identifying him. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.