Miami-Dade Police Search for Driver After Woman Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run

Police are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run in northwest Miami-Dade that was caught on camera left a woman seriously injured.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. on April 21 in the 9000 block of Northwest 79th Street.

Miami-Dade Police said the woman was standing in the center turn lane when she was struck by a dark colored Toyota Camry that fled the scene without stopping to help or calling 911.

SEEKING INFORMATION: We are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying the driver and/or locating the vehicle involved in a hit and run that left a woman seriously injured in the 900 Block of NW 79 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305. pic.twitter.com/t8vY3c6HeO — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 27, 2021

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported to the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Her identity wasn't released.

Surveillance footage released by police Tuesday showed the incident.

Investigators are searching for the driver and believe the Camry has left front end and windshield damage.

Anyone with information was asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.