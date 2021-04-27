Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Police Search for Driver After Woman Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run

By NBC 6 Digital Team

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run in northwest Miami-Dade that was caught on camera left a woman seriously injured.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. on April 21 in the 9000 block of Northwest 79th Street.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Miami-Dade Police said the woman was standing in the center turn lane when she was struck by a dark colored Toyota Camry that fled the scene without stopping to help or calling 911.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported to the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Her identity wasn't released.

Surveillance footage released by police Tuesday showed the incident.

Local

coronavirus 39 mins ago

Florida Adds Over 5,200 New Covid Cases, Reports 46 More Resident Deaths Tuesday

gun violence 28 mins ago

Biden's First 100 Days: Examining the Record on Gun Violence

Investigators are searching for the driver and believe the Camry has left front end and windshield damage.

Anyone with information was asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us