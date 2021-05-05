Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Police Search for Man Who Attacked Woman in Broad Daylight

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman in broad daylight Wednesday in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

The incident happened at around 11:26 a.m. at SW 65th Terrace and SW 92 Avenue, Miami-Dade Police said.

The victim was out exercising when someone approached her from behind and assaulted her, police said. He pushed her to the ground and a struggled ensued.

The man then ran away in an unknown direction, police said. The victim was not injured.

Police did not provide a detailed description of the subject. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

