Miami-Dade Police Search for Missing 6-Year-Old Boy

Police are searching for a 6-year-old boy with autism who was last seen Saturday in Miami-Dade.

Jorge Morales was picked up at 9:15 a.m. from his mother's residence in the 23700 block of SW 184th Avenue by his father and his paternal grandmother, Miami-Dade Police said Monday.

The child never returned home, violating court orders, police said.

🚨 #MISSING: Jorge Morales, 6 years old, was last seen in the 23700 Block of SW 184th Avenue. Please note, the missing juvenile may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/VYhVgBCgk4 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 29, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Morales is 3 feet tall and 50 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray shorts and black shoes. Police added he may be in need of services.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.