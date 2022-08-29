Miami-Dade Police Search for Missing 6-Year-Old Boy

Police are searching for a 6-year-old boy with autism who was last seen Saturday in Miami-Dade.
Jorge Morales was picked up at 9:15 a.m. from his mother's residence in the 23700 block of SW 184th Avenue by his father and his paternal grandmother, Miami-Dade Police said Monday.
The child never returned home, violating court orders, police said.
Morales is 3 feet tall and 50 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray shorts and black shoes. Police added he may be in need of services.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.