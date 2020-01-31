Miami-Dade Police Search Near Everglades for Missing Newborn After Triple Homicide

Authorities extended their search to near the Everglades for a missing newborn from South Florida whose father was found dead in an apparent suicide following a triple murder in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police were spotted Friday on a watercraft in the middle of a massive investigation for one-week-old Andrew Caballeiro.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office officials said they conducted an "exhaustive" search of the area near where his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro, was found dead Wednesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in hopes of finding the newborn baby.

Officials said there was no evidence found that the baby was with his father in Pasco County. An investigation revealed that Ernesto Caballeiro left Miami-Dade about four and a half hours before arriving in Pasco County, and was only there a matter of minutes before he killed himself, officials said.

The attached map suggests the most likely route of travel for Ernesto as revealed by this investigation. We urge anyone along this route to report any sightings or information to their local law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/mqdXrS91Fb — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) January 30, 2020

Caballeiro's white van was found Wednesday afternoon in a rural area in Blanton not far from Interstate 75. Caballeiro's body was discovered in a wooded area about 50 yards from the van.

Inside the van were old receipts and a baby pacifier but no signs of the baby, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said. Nocco said a woman had been reported to be sitting in the vehicle, but it's now believed the woman may have just stopped to check on the vehicle and wasn't involved in the case.

"The most promising investigative leads to the whereabouts of Baby Andrew remain within Miami Dade County at this time," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "On behalf of the half a million residents of Pasco County, our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Andrew Caballeiro. We are hopeful for his safe return."

Earlier Wednesday, an Amber Alert had been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for Andrew Caballeiro that listed his father as the abductor. The alert remained in effect Friday.

The incident unfolded Tuesday, when officers were called to a home in the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue in Redland after a family member discovered the three women dead inside from apparent gunshot wounds. Police later identified the women killed as 40-year-old Arlety Garcia Valdes, 60-year-old Isabela Valdes, and 84-year-old Lina Gonzalez.

Family members said Arlety Garcia Valdes was baby Andrew's mother, Isabela Valdes was her mother, and Gonzalez her grandmother. Ernesto Caballeiro and Arlety Garcia Valdes had and off and on again relationship recently, the family members said.

🚨 Help us find baby Andrew Caballeiro. Anyone with information on his whereabouts and/or information on the triple homicide is requested to IMMEDIATELY call 9-1-1 or @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. #FindBabyAndrew pic.twitter.com/PEo2hQF23p — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 30, 2020

Records show Caballeiro started a business called Nesty School Services in 2018, and chopper footage showed five yellow school buses in his backyard.

Miami-Dade Police are working with the Pasco Sheriff's Office, the FBI, and FDLE in the investigation.

"Our detectives continue to work tirelessly on this tragic case as we desperately seek any information on the whereabouts of this innocent baby," Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said in a statement.

Our detectives continue to work tirelessly on this tragic case as we desperately seek any information on the whereabouts of this innocent baby. I urge anyone with any information that may help, to contact 9-1-1 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS immediately........ https://t.co/OomyMEEXSY — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) January 29, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.