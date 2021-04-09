Miami-Dade Police Searching for Man Who Kidnapped and Robbed Woman at Knifepoint

Miami-Dade Police are searching for a man who they say kidnapped a woman at knifepoint in a parking garage before carjacking and robbing her and leaving her in a car trunk.

The incident happened the morning of March 23, when the 53-year-old woman parked her car in a multi-level parking garage at 12000 Biscayne Boulevard.

Police said the woman had just gotten out of her car when the suspect put her in a chokehold and pulled out a knife, threatening her to remain quiet.

The man threw her to the ground and restrained her wrists with zip ties, then forced her into the rear seat of her car, police said.

He drove her car to a nearby bank, where he demanded her debit card and PIN and withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from the drive-thru ATM, police said.

The man drove back to the parking garage and forced the woman into the truck of the car before fleeing. The woman was able to escape and get the attention of a passerby to call 911.

Police on Friday released surveillance footage of the suspect, who was described as between 25 and 36 years old, about 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds.

#MDPD's Robbery Bureau is seeking your assistance in identifying and/or locating the individual involved in an armed kidnapping & robbery in the area of 12000 Biscayne Boulevard. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/YPMPwSsbr5 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 9, 2021

"This person for us is obviously a person that we consider dangerous, somebody that is brazen enough to do something like this in a parking garage and then return the person and then throw them in the trunk," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said. "If this would have been not in a garage but outside in the hot sun, South Florida weather, this person very easily could have died inside that trunk. He clearly doesn't care for a human being."

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.