Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Shoots Armed 15-Year-Old Following Pursuit, Crash: MDPD

A police sergeant shot an armed 15-year-old suspect in a confrontation following a pursuit and crash in Northwest Miami-Dade early Sunday morning, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The teen, who detectives say was wanted on weapons and burglary charges in Miami-Dade County, is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

According to investigators, detectives were patrolling the area as part of the ongoing Community Shield initiative.

Detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the teen driving the vehicle refused to stop. Shortly thereafter, the teen lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a fence.

Investigators say all occupants in the vehicle fled on foot in different directions and the police sergeant pursued the driver.

In a confrontation between the sergeant and the armed subject near Northwest 55th Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue, investigators say the sergeant discharged his firearm.

The teen was shot and transported in critical condition by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Ryder Trauma Center.

The teen's firearm was recovered on the scene and an assault rifle was observed in plain sight inside the vehicle, police said.

According to investigators, a records check revealed that the subject had an open pick-up court order for possession of a firearm and occupied burglary.

The remaining occupants are still at large.

The police sergeant did not sustain any injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.